Thousands Gathering For Funeral For Slain Little Elm Detective

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Members of law enforcement from across Texas and the nation, along with family and friends, will gather in Plano today to pay their final respects to Little Elm Police Detective Jerry Walker.

A big turnout is expected at Prestonwood Baptist Church, where the officer’s funeral will be held this morning.

Flags across North Texas have been flying at half-staff since Detective Walker was shot and killed on January 17. Communities are also honoring the 47-year-old by tying large blue ribbons around trees.

Kim Schumacher said all the blue material in Little Elm was sold out, so she drove to Frisco to find enough to tie 120 ribbons along the route. “What he gave to us is a shared love of our community,” she said.

Walker’s death has been hard for many. Thousands of people turned out yesterday afternoon to honor the father of four. For miles, crowds lines streets during a processional from Little Elm to the church in Plano where a public viewing was held.

The fallen officer had served on the Little Elm police force since 1998. Walker leaves behind four children, raging in age from two-months to 22 years old and is the first officer killed in the line of duty in Little Elm’s history.

Detective Walker also served in the U.S. Army during Operation Desert Storm and will be laid to rest with military honors.

The funeral service at Prestonwood is at 10:00 a.m. There will be another procession from Plano to Restland Memorial Park in Dallas where Walker will be buried.

