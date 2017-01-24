CBS11[1]
Tributes For Frisco Teen Killed In Weekend Motorcycle Crash

January 24, 2017 6:05 PM
Filed Under: deadly motorcycle crash, Frisco, Gabe Atao

FRISCO (CBS11) – Tributes are pouring in for a Frisco teenager killed in a weekend motorcycle crash. By all accounts, 17-year-old Gabe Atao, was “joy walking.”

“This boy was a gift of God for us,” said his father Jorge Atao with tears streaming down his face… saying they had this special child, “for 17 years, which is too little.”

Still, those who knew him say this young man lived life, and touched others in a very big way.

“I’m just still in shock,” said his older sister Vannia Atao. “I’m just waiting for that moment to fully sink in that I will never see my brother again… He was such a big part of my life.”

And Gabe, as he was most often called, was that friend that made everyone feel like a ‘bestie.’

“Because he made you feel like that,” said Nydia Alvarez, a family friend. “He made you feel loved, he made you feel special… Everybody wanted to be around Gabe.”

Alvarez said Gabe was the kind of young man that you wanted your child to have for a friend—and hers did. Tuesday, she returned to the neighborhood where her son first met Gabe to comfort his family and share stories of all that made the teenager special.

“He was like a light…he was that magnet that held everyone together. Even when we moved to another neighborhood, they stayed friends… because of Gabe,” said Alvarez.

Last Friday, Gabe was a passenger on a friend’s motorcycle when the driver lost control and crashed. The driver’s injuries were not severe, but Gabe did not survive.

“He was wearing a helmet,” said his sister Vannia. “It just wasn’t enough.”

The family donated his organs in the hope of saving others—saying it is what the pay-it-forward teen would have wanted. When the family needed help—they say they have been simply overwhelmed with the love and support from the Heritage High school community and the entire area.

Heritage High classmates and friends quickly had T-shirts printed depicting a profile of Gabe in his classic picture taking pose, pretending that he had cell phone in hand. An impromptu candlelight vigil was organized and the Frisco community also rallied to help with funeral expenses.

“We had asked for $5,000 [through a GoFundMe effort ] said Vannia. “And the last time I checked it was like $22,000! Just strangers reaching out to us and trying to help us, just means the world to me and my family. It’s crazy that all of these people are so willing to help and I can’t thank them enough for being so kind hearted to us…obviously Gabe has inspired a lot of people to help.”

Just “a huge loss, a huge loss,” said Alvarez. “God gained an amazing one… He did.”

Plans are already in the works to name a scholarship after Gabe, a cross country track athlete.

His viewing is scheduled for Thursday, January 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Stonebriar Funeral Home, 10375 Preston Road in Frisco.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, followed by a burial in Prosper.

Relatives say Heritage students are planning to gather for their own tribute to him at the high school later that afternoon.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

