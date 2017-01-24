CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

UT-Arlington Tops 100 Points In Win Over Louisiana Lafayette

January 24, 2017 5:39 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, College, Jalen Jones, Louisiana-Lafayette, NCAA, Texas-Arlington, UT Arlington

ARLINGTON (AP) – Jalen Jones hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Kevin Hervey added 21 points, and Texas-Arlington won its third-straight game 108-71 over Louisiana Lafayette on Monday night.

The Mavericks (15-5, 5-2 Sun Belt), who topped 100 points for the first time since 2013, shot 40-for-70 from the field (57.1 percent) and hit 13 3-pointers. They also won the rebounding battle 52-36 and had 27 assists on their 40 field goals.

UT-Arlington led 40-31 at halftime and stretched it to double figures on a Jones 3 one minute into the second half. Jones’ basket sparked a 13-0 run and a 20-point Mavericks lead.

The Ragin Cajuns (13-7, 3-4) never made a serious run, and two Faith Pope free throws put UT-Arlington up 30, 99-69, with 2:15 remaining.

Bryce Washington finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette. P.J. Hardy added 14 points and Johnathan Stove finished with 12 for the Ragin Cajuns.

