Actress Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80

Actress Mary Tyler Moore has died at age 80, according to her representatives.

“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile,” her longtime publicist Mara Buxbaum told the media.

The actress struggled with her health in the past, battling type 1 diabetes for years and undergoing surgery to remove a benign tumor in her brain in 2011.

Moore was recently hospitalized and on a respirator for more than a week, sources claim.

She was born in Brooklyn, New York on Dec. 29, 1936. In the 1950s, she started out in commercials.

Moore first rose to fame playing Dick Van Dyke’s wife on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and later starred in her own groundbreaking 1970s sitcom, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

She was nominated for a Best Actress Academy Award for her role in the critically acclaimed 1980 movie “Ordinary People.”

Moore won six Emmys over her career, including five for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, a record she shares with Candace Bergen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus for the most wins in that category.