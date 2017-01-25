Arlington Sign Spinner Boosts Business By Head Banging

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – For Micheal Hildreth, head banging is not a hobby. It’s a way of life.

“I hold a sign, listen to metal and head bang all day,” said Hildreth.

For nearly two years, it’s also the way he’s made a living.

“I kept showing up late for work over the course of a month and my boss was kind of irritated with me so he sent me outside as a punishment,” said the Papa Murphy’s employee.

Hildreth turned the mundane task of displaying a sign for the takeaway pizza shop and turned it into a performance.

“I don’t like the idea of being bored while you’re working,’ he said.

Within the first month, the store location saw a 40 percent boost in business, according to Hildreth.

The South Arlington Slayer found his calling, and says there’s been no looking back. Though there have been plenty of double takes.

“When I first saw him I thought he was crazy,” said Tamara Melton, who has since become a fan.

Hildreth’s moves have been misunderstood at least once. He says one driver felt compelled to call the police.

“She called the cops stated there was a local man on the corner of 287 acting like he was high,” recalled Hildreth.

When the officer arrived, she asked him to tone it down.

A Facebook page dedicated to the South Arlington Sign Slayer has close to 3,000 followers.

His fans can always count on an amped-up live performance on the corner of Highway 287 and Sublett Road.

“When you’re having a bad day you come from work you’re sitting here at the light, it gives you a little bit of a smile,” said Jody Moore.

