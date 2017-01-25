Battle Brewing Over Proposed Fort Worth Hotel

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – There is a battle brewing over a proposed hotel in Fort Worth, planned for just outside of the historic Fairmont area. Developers behind the project have stated that it could bring jobs and money to the community, but not everyone is on board.

The proposed six-story, 138-room boutique hotel would go up in what is known as Magnolia Village, near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Henderson Street. It calls for a parking garage across the street and a dozen condos for sale. Developers explained that the $55 million investment would be custom-designed to fit in with other buildings in the area.

Christopher Brussard supports the project. He stated, “They went above and beyond, in terms of what they are delivering to us to accommodate our needs.”

The Fort Worth City Council approved changes to zoning restrictions on Tuesday night, paving the way for the project to move forward. However, the plan is still very much in the early stages, and has several hurdles to get past before construction is able to begin.

Opponents of the hotel project had created a petition to stop the zoning changes. It had earned nearly 500 signatures, but the city council approved the changes regardless. “I do not believe the size of this hotel fits in with the surrounding areas,” added John Fitzgerald. “Most of the buildings on the street are three stories or smaller, and most are historic restorations.”