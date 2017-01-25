Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones: ‘Cool It’ On Romo Talk

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – In many ways, it’s Job 1 for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason: What’s next for Tony Romo.

But just because it’s important doesn’t mean Jerry Jones has to discuss it openly.

“I’m not going to get into that at all, whether we’ve talked or not,” the Cowboys owner said from the Senior Bowl in Mobile. “We’re at a juncture now that, we need to just cool it in our public conversations about what we’re going to be doing or not doing there with Tony.”

There are good reasons to “cool it.’’ The Joneses’ relationship with their supplanted QB is tight. Romo is in many ways in the driver’s seat here. If a trade is in play, Dallas doesn’t want to say the wrong thing. If retirement is the way Romo eventually leans, the Joneses wish to respectfully give him room to decide that. And if “Romo talk’’ dominates the Cowboys Nation conversation, some could interpret it as a mishandling of Dak Prescott, now the team’s top QB.

There isn’t much likelihood of Romo remaining in Dallas as a backup, but even if that’s what Jerry himself might desire, “cool it’’ is a smart approach.

In a sense, the usually talkative Jerry was issuing the comment, but the words seemed to be those of his son, COO Stephen Jones.

Stephen’s approach to this situation figures to be less theatrical and less emotional than his father’s might be. So talking with the media needn’t be a major part of this right now — especially as I don’t think the Joneses have even talked much with Romo himself about it.

“I’ve always had a good feeling that I communicated well and that we as an organization communicated well with Tony,’’ Jerry said. “I’ve always had that.’’

But until then? “Cool it.’’

