Dallas Carjacking Suspect Loses Ear During Crash

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A police chase in Dallas early Wednesday ended with a car crash just south of downtown, and the suspect losing an ear during the incident. It all happened just after 1:00 a.m. when officers began following a man who had been suspected in a carjacking.

According to police, the two victims were in the parking lot of Woodrow Wilson High School, sitting in their vehicle and eating food. The suspect approached them with a gun and demanded money. The man then took the couple’s car and sped away from the scene.

Officers caught up with the vehicle a short time later and started to chase the suspect.

As the car was racing away, the suspect hit a dip in the road along South Lamar Street. The man lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the back of another car. The suspect’s vehicle then flipped over and landed upside down against a set of railroad tracks. In the process, the suspect was ejected from the stolen vehicle.

Police said that the suspect lost an ear during the crash. He was arrested and taken to Baylor Medical Center at Dallas to seek treatment for his injuries. He is expected to be okay. His name has not yet been released. There has been no word about what charges the suspect might now face. A gun was recovered from the crash scene.

Meanwhile, the other vehicle that was struck during the crash was being driven by an elderly woman. She was checked out by paramedics at the scene, but did not require a hospital visit.