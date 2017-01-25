New State Park In North Texas Among Parks And Wildlife Plans

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There could soon be more opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in the metroplex. Not only has the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department released a new plan for improving existing parks, they also want to build new ones including one in North Texas.

Officials with Parks and Wildlife say their goal is to “create a well-maintained, modernized park system able to serve a more diverse, urban and growing population by the year 2023.” That “Centennial Plan” includes adding five new state parks.

The new park in North Texas state park would be opened in the Palo Pinto Mountains, just west of Fort Worth. Parks and Wildlife say the land is already in the park system, the spending would be for planning and construction.

The plan would also provide for repairs and upgrades at more than 60-percent of current state parks.

Building, repairing and upgrading state parks has also come down to a matter of supply and demand. In 2009 there were just under 7.5 million visitors at state parks, now almost almost 9 million people are at the locations each year.

Legislation passed in 2015 would help fund part of the Centennial Plan. The Legislature dedicated 94-percent of sporting goods sales tax revenue to the state Parks Department.

Officials say their goal is to encourage opportunities for fun and learning at state parks. The goal of having the Centennial Plan completed by 2023 is so it could coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Parks and Wildlife Department.

