North Texas Middle School Band Tops In Nation

FRISCO (CBS11) – The John Phillip Sousa Foundation has awarded their Sudler Cup to the Clark Middle School Cougar Band in Frisco.

The foundation is a non-profit group that promotes band music internationally.

“They said we were one of the best bands in the United States and worthy of this award,” said band director Benjamin Katz.

The recognition is based on excellence over a period of several years.

“I was in shock when our band director first told us,” said 8th grader Olivia Rand.

Katz said Clark Middle is the only school to be award this honor in the country this year.

It’s quite the accomplishment for a middle school students who play like a world class orchestra.

Now they’re plan on having a concert for their entire Frisco community in May.

