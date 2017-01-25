One Hit Wonder Wednesday: “Lies”

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The 1960’s was a decade of big expansion for rock n’ roll music, especially with the British Invasion, and the groups that came about as a result. One such group was The Knickerbockers.

Formed in 1962 in Bergenfield, New Jersey, this group’s claim to fame was that they sounded like the Fab Four: The Beatles. The group members were brothers Beau and John Charles, Buddy Randell and Jimmy Walker. Randell was a former member of The Royal Teens who had a #3 hit on Billboard in 1958 called “Short Shorts.”

The Knickerbockers signed a record deal with Challenge Records and released its first single, “All I Need Is You” in 1964. They released two albums right after that whose covers were tied into The Lloyd Thaxton Show, a local dance show on KCOP-TV/Los Angeles which later became nationally syndicated (locally it aired on WFAA Channel 8 right around the time local radio personality Ron Chapman started “Sump N’ Else”). The TV dance show craze was on and most of these shows were scheduled right around the time of day that kids were getting home from school. The group also made appearances on Dick Clark’s Where The Action Is on ABC (also seen on WFAA).

In late 1965, the group had a top 20 hit with the song “Lies,” written by Beau Charles and Buddy Randell. When you hear the song, you think you are hearing The Beatles. A hard charging song that starts like this:

Lies, lies, you’re tellin’ me that you’ll be true

Lies, lies

That’s all I ever get from you

Tears, tears

I shed a million tears for you

Tears, tears

And now you’re lovin’ someone new

Someday I’m gonna be happy

But I don’t know when just now

Lies, lies

A-breakin’ my heart

Rock on, guys!!