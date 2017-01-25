Mary Tyler Moore Has Died | Watch CBS Coverage Here

One Hit Wonder Wednesday: “Lies”

January 25, 2017 1:05 PM By Ken Foote
Filed Under: Music, The Knickerbockers

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The 1960’s was a decade of big expansion for rock n’ roll music, especially with the British Invasion, and the groups that came about as a result. One such group was The Knickerbockers.

Formed in 1962 in Bergenfield, New Jersey, this group’s claim to fame was that they sounded like the Fab Four: The Beatles. The group members were brothers Beau and John Charles, Buddy Randell and Jimmy Walker. Randell was a former member of The Royal Teens who had a #3 hit on Billboard in 1958 called “Short Shorts.”

The Knickerbockers signed a record deal with Challenge Records and released its first single, “All I Need Is You” in 1964. They released two albums right after that whose covers were tied into The Lloyd Thaxton Show, a local dance show on KCOP-TV/Los Angeles which later became nationally syndicated (locally it aired on WFAA Channel 8 right around the time local radio personality Ron Chapman started “Sump N’ Else”). The TV dance show craze was on and most of these shows were scheduled right around the time of day that kids were getting home from school. The group also made appearances on Dick Clark’s Where The Action Is on ABC (also seen on WFAA).

In late 1965, the group had a top 20 hit with the song “Lies,” written by Beau Charles and Buddy Randell. When you hear the song, you think you are hearing The Beatles. A hard charging song that starts like this:

Lies, lies, you’re tellin’ me that you’ll be true
Lies, lies
That’s all I ever get from you
Tears, tears
I shed a million tears for you
Tears, tears
And now you’re lovin’ someone new
Someday I’m gonna be happy
But I don’t know when just now
Lies, lies
A-breakin’ my heart

Rock on, guys!!

More from Ken Foote
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia