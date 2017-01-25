CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Owner Of Limo Torched By Prostesters In DC Says Insurance Unlikely To Pay

January 25, 2017 5:45 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) – The president of the company that owned a limousine set on fire during an Inauguration Day protest in Washington says insurance likely won’t cover the damage.

Muhammad Ashraf, the president of the Virginia-based Nationwide Chauffeured Services, said Monday that replacing the car could cost tens of thousands of dollars. He says insurance would cover vandalism but may not cover his situation because the car was damaged in a riot.

More than 230 people were arrested after self-described anti-capitalists began breaking business’ windows Friday.

Ashraf said the limousine’s driver had taken a client downtown when the vehicle was attacked and set on fire. Ashraf says he can’t imagine why people had to do it.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the company.

