Police Responding To Spate Of Car Break-Ins

January 25, 2017 9:02 PM By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under: Car Break-Ins, NextDoor app, surveillance

GRAPEVINE (CBS11) – If you live in the northern part of the City in Grapevine, don’t be surprised if you see more police officers in the area.

Police have upped patrols following a string of car break-ins over a 12-hour span. However, officers say they need residents to do their part as well and lock their car doors.

Chris Stillwell said that he had a rude awakening when he left to go to work on Wednesday morning. His console was open and his belongings had been rummaged around inside of his vehicle.

“I knew something was up and so I checked our surveillance cameras and sure enough, someone had broke in,” said Stillwell.

Stillwell said he had left his car door unlocked and the surveillance video showed a person with a flash light try to get into their other vehicle before opening his car door.

Shannon Stillwell said that they learned that several of their neighbors had also been hit when they checked their NextDoor app.

“They were reporting anything from money, to back packs, guns and tools,” said Shannon Stillwell.

Grapevine Police said a dozen cars were broken into in the north part of the city and most of them were unlocked. The thieves got away with cash, electronics, purses and guns.

“It’s really concerning because this has been going on for a few months and it just seems to be getting worse,’ said Shannon Stillwell.

Police said they don’t know if the crimes are connected but will have extra patrols in the northern part of the city.

They urge residents to remove valuables and lock their car doors.

