Report: Texas Nursing Homes Offering “Shamefully Poor” Care

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new report by AARP Texas describes the conditions at nursing homes across Texas as “shamefully poor”.
According to the report, “Intolerable Care: A snapshot of the Texas nursing home quality crisis,” research found that the quality of some 1,200 nursing facilities, caring for more than 90,000 residents, is worse than what exists in most other states.
AARP Texas Director Bob Jackson said Texas legislators can do more to improve the “shabby” conditions in terms of nursing home quality, including the so-called “right to correct” law that allows many nursing home violations to go unpunished.
According to the report, during a 12-month period ending in 2015 authorities cited nursing homes for more than 17,000 state violations, including some that put residents in “immediate jeopardy”, and the state only took action in 40 cases.
The report slo suggests that the state develop “a full range of sanctions to more accurately match the nature and severity of the violations.”
