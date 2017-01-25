CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM

Sheriff Stops His Segway Patrol To Deliver A Baby

January 25, 2017 9:47 PM By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under: baby boy, Deputy Chris Carmichael, Segway, Tarrant County Sheriff

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputy helped deliver a baby in a downtown Fort Worth parking lot Wednesday.

Deputy Chris Carmichael was patrolling on his Segway when he says a white pickup flew by him and pulled over.

A woman jumped out screaming that her sister in the back seat was in labor and needed help.

Carmichael called for an ambulance, but he never expected how quickly it would all happen.

“Literally seconds. As soon as I open the door, I look down and…. the baby’s head was coming out. As soon as I got my hands down, he came out the rest of the way, and then I put him in her arms.”

Carmichael has four children of his own.

He’s witnessed childbirth before, but this was different.

“This was my first time catching a baby,” he said.

Carmichael said the women took a wrong turn trying to get to the hospital and pulled over when they spotted him.

“I said, ‘you lucked out — I’m an EMT,’ ” he recalled.

The deputy was able to clear the baby’s nose and mouth after the boy initially struggled to breathe.

Both were taken to the hospital in good condition.

Carmicheal’s supervisors, meanwhile, have recommended him for a commendation.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Andrea Lucia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia