Sheriff Stops His Segway Patrol To Deliver A Baby

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputy helped deliver a baby in a downtown Fort Worth parking lot Wednesday.

Deputy Chris Carmichael was patrolling on his Segway when he says a white pickup flew by him and pulled over.

A woman jumped out screaming that her sister in the back seat was in labor and needed help.

Carmichael called for an ambulance, but he never expected how quickly it would all happen.

“Literally seconds. As soon as I open the door, I look down and…. the baby’s head was coming out. As soon as I got my hands down, he came out the rest of the way, and then I put him in her arms.”

Carmichael has four children of his own.

He’s witnessed childbirth before, but this was different.

“This was my first time catching a baby,” he said.

Carmichael said the women took a wrong turn trying to get to the hospital and pulled over when they spotted him.

“I said, ‘you lucked out — I’m an EMT,’ ” he recalled.

The deputy was able to clear the baby’s nose and mouth after the boy initially struggled to breathe.

Both were taken to the hospital in good condition.

Carmicheal’s supervisors, meanwhile, have recommended him for a commendation.

