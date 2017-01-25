CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Tarrant County Deputy Delivers Baby In Downtown Fort Worth

January 25, 2017 5:58 PM
Filed Under: baby delivered, birth, Deputy Carmichael, Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputy

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) –  A Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputy delivered a baby Tuesday morning!

The Sheriff’s Department said Deputy Carmichael was on foot patrol near the Tarrant County Courthouse when he noticed a car abruptly stopping and heard screaming from inside it.

He went to see if the the person inside needed help.  Yes she did!

He found a woman in the backseat actively giving birth.

Deputy Carmichael radioed for an ambulance and then began assisting with the birth of a healthy baby boy.

EMT services arrived shortly after the birth and escorted mom and son to John Peter Smith Hospital.

Tarrant Co. deputy delivers baby (Tarrant Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Both mom and son are happy and healthy!

