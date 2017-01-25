Tarrant County Deputy Delivers Baby In Downtown Fort Worth

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputy delivered a baby Tuesday morning!

The Sheriff’s Department said Deputy Carmichael was on foot patrol near the Tarrant County Courthouse when he noticed a car abruptly stopping and heard screaming from inside it.

He went to see if the the person inside needed help. Yes she did!

He found a woman in the backseat actively giving birth.

Deputy Carmichael radioed for an ambulance and then began assisting with the birth of a healthy baby boy.

EMT services arrived shortly after the birth and escorted mom and son to John Peter Smith Hospital.

Both mom and son are happy and healthy!

