Tiger Woods Returns With More Curiosity Than Expectations

January 25, 2017 4:41 PM
Filed Under: golf, PGA Tour, Tiger Woods

SAN DIEGO (AP) – With the Pacific Ocean as a backdrop, Tiger Woods drew back his driver and sent it soaring across the blue sky Wednesday at Torrey Pines.

Watching from 50 yards away was Jay Monahan, the new commissioner of the PGA Tour.

“That’s a nice sight, isn’t it?” Monahan said.

He was nodding toward Woods, not the sun shining down on the coastline.

Woods makes his ninth return to the PGA Tour following a lengthy layoff, and the curiosity matches the excitement at the Farmers Insurance Open. Woods is feeling healthy enough to embark on a schedule of four tournaments in five weeks, not knowing how his game will stack up against Jason Day, Dustin Johnson or the rest of golf’s best players.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

