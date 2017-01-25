CBS11[1]
BREAKING: Skyline High School On Lockdown After Reported Robbery Nearby | Read More

Trump Stopping Refugee Processing For Syrians, Says US Getting Back Control Over Border

January 25, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: Border Wall, Donald Trump, Mexico, muslims, President Trump, Syrian refugees, Syrians

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW) – A draft executive order obtained by The Associated Press shows that President Donald Trump intends to stop accepting Syrian refugees and will suspend the United States’ broader refugee program for 120 days.

The president also plans to suspend issuing visas for people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen for at least 30 days, according to the draft. All are predominantly Muslim countries.

Trump is expected to sign the order this week. It is not clear whether the draft will be revised before then.

The actions follow Trump’s orders Wednesday tightening immigration policies, including taking steps toward building a wall on the Mexican border.

Trump said in a speech at the Department of Homeland Security that his executive actions on immigration show that “beginning today,” the U.S. will get back “control of its border.”

Trump says his administration will be working in partnership in Mexico to improve safety and economic opportunity for both countries and will have “close coordination” with Mexico to address drug smuggling.

Trump says, “We’re going to save lives on both sides of the border.”

The new president spoke shortly after signing executive orders to strengthen border security and crack down on immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

It will set in motion the construction of his proposed border wall, a key promise from his 2016 campaign.

