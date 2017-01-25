VIDEO: Spectacular Explosion Levels Several Factory Buildings In Ecuador

January 25, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: caught on camera, Ecuador, explosion, Factory

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ECUADOR (CBSDFW.COM) — A dramatic explosion at a factory in Ecuador’s Guayas province was caught on camera on January 24.

The fire and explosion destroyed three sheds at the Veconsa factory and forced the closure of the Daule road, north of Guayaquil, while firefighters brought the blaze under control.

Footage captured on CCTV shows a jet of flame emerging from the roof of a building, before an explosion throws a fireball and debris into the air.

According to local media reports, the factory was evacuated at the time of the explosion.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia