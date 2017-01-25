VIDEO: Spectacular Explosion Levels Several Factory Buildings In Ecuador

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ECUADOR (CBSDFW.COM) — A dramatic explosion at a factory in Ecuador’s Guayas province was caught on camera on January 24.

The fire and explosion destroyed three sheds at the Veconsa factory and forced the closure of the Daule road, north of Guayaquil, while firefighters brought the blaze under control.

Footage captured on CCTV shows a jet of flame emerging from the roof of a building, before an explosion throws a fireball and debris into the air.

According to local media reports, the factory was evacuated at the time of the explosion.

