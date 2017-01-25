CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Wednesday’s Warrior: Brentlee Stockard

January 25, 2017 4:53 PM
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Today’s Wednesday’s Warrior is one tough little girl undergoing an important procedure today.

Five-year-old Brentlee from Athens is in the good hands of amazing surgeons in Houston, giving her the best shot they can at living a normal, pain free, life.

Brentlee always puts on a brave face, according to her mom Amber Stockard.

“She always smiles, it doesn’t matter what she goes through or how many tests she has to do, or how many needle pokes she has to have,” says Amber.

The little girl with an infectious grin has had a challenging start to life.

Three weeks after a normal birth, Brentlee was rushed to Children’s Medical Center Dallas by helicopter, diagnosed with Necrotizing enterocolitis, a devastating disease that affects mostly the intestine of premature infants. The wall of the intestine is invaded by bacteria, which cause local infection and inflammation that can ultimately destroy the wall of the bowel (intestine).

Brentlee’s bowel ruptured her third night in the NICU.

“They went in and they removed almost half of her bowel, and she stayed in the hospital for three and a half months until they reversed her ileostomy,” explains Brentlee’s mother.

Since that life-saving surgery, Brentlee’s life has improved, but not by much. It’s a constant battle against infections. Brentlee never puts up a fuss, but now, the antibiotics are no longer working.

“She’s extremely brave, that’s the one thing we tell her every time we go to a new procedure. Show us your brave face! Be brave for us! She’s really good at that,” says her mom.

Today’s transplant could give Brentlee the normal healthy life she has dreamed about. And, as usual, she wasn’t scared… just thinking of what she’ll do the minute this is all over. Playing with her puppies is top of mind.

If you know a hero, or just someone making a difference in an exceptional way, we want to know about it. Share your story tips with us by emailing wednesdayswarriors@cbs.com.

