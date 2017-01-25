WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair Talks About The Wrestling Business, Her Father & More

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – She grew up in wrestling royalty, but now is paving her own path of greatness. Charlotte Flair was destined to be on top of the wrestling business. Things like that are bound to happen when you are the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. However, life in the Flair home wasn’t as crazy as many imagine.

THE FAN’s Troy Hughes talked with the 4-time WWE RAW Women’s Champion about her young life, possible aspirations of being a champion among men and a how she thinks things would’ve turned out in dream matches … Trish Stratus? Lita? Chyna?

Don’t forget to watch WWE’s Royal Rumble this Sunday at the Alamodome in San Antonio on the WWE Network.

