Actor Shia LaBeouf Arrested Outside New York City Museum

January 26, 2017 5:09 AM
NEW YORK (AP) – Actor Shia LaBeouf has been arrested after he allegedly got into an altercation with another man outside a New York City museum.

Police say LaBeouf pulled the scarf of an unidentified 25-year-old man early Thursday morning outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, scratching his face in the process. Police say he also pushed the man, who refused medical attention.

LaBeouf faces a misdemeanor assault charge. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can comment.

LaBeouf has spent the first few days of Donald Trump’s presidency chanting, “He will not divide us,” in front of a live camera outside the museum. The livestream is for a participatory public art project LaBeouf and two collaborators intend to have running for the next four years.

