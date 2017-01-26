Border Patrol Chief Out Day After Trump Border Fence Decree

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – The chief of the Border Patrol has left the agency that’s in charge of securing America’s borders with Mexico and Canada.

According to a U.S. official and a former official, Border Patrol agents have been told that Mark Morgan is no longer on the job. It’s not immediately clear whether Morgan resigned or was asked to leave.

The U.S. official wasn’t authorized to discuss the move before a public announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity. The former official asked not to be identified before a government announcement.

Morgan’s departure comes a day after President Donald Trump announced plans to build a wall at the Mexican border and hire 5,000 Border Patrol agents.

