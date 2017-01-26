CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Convict In Slayings Of 2 In Dallas Subway Shop Holdup Set To Die

January 26, 2017 5:39 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Dallas, death penalty, Death Row, execution, Lethal Injection, Murder, Terry Edwards, Texas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HUNTSVILLE (AP) – Attorneys for 43-year-old Texas death row inmate Terry Edwards are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his scheduled lethal injection for a fatal robbery more than 14 years ago at a Dallas-area Subway sandwich shop.

Evidence showed Edwards worked at the restaurant but was fired a few weeks earlier for stealing. An employee and the store manager were killed in the $3,000 holdup.

One appeal raises questions about the competence of his attorney in earlier stages of his appeal. Another appeal at the Supreme Court seeks testing of pentobarbital Texas uses for lethal injections to ensure its potency.

The 43-year-old Edwards is scheduled to be put to death on Thursday evening. He would be the second prisoner executed this year in Texas and the third nationally.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia