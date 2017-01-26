DISD Teacher In Hot Water Over Classroom Stunt

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – A Dallas ISD high school teacher is the one learning a hard lesson after a viral video showed her shooting a squirt gun at an image of President Trump.

Some students at Adamson High School told CBS11, it was clear to them that this was meant as a joke, but threatening a president is no laughing matter and now school officials are investigating after putting the teacher on administrative leave.

Pointing what appears to be a water gun at the image of President Donald Trump projected on a whiteboard, then yelling, “Die,” art teacher Payal Modi’s actions have now been seen by countless viewers across the internet. When Adamson junior Leslie Jaimes saw a CBS11 news camera outside her school, she said she had something to say.

“Justice For Modi. That’s what I said,” Jaimes said.

Jaimes said she was in Modi’s second period class on Inauguration Day when her teacher pulled out the water gun she had taken from a student.

“Trump came out, and she shot at him, but like it was just a water gun. It’s no big deal,” Jaimes said.

Senior Briana Castillo said she sympathizes with the frustration she sees on display in the video, but said Modi crossed a line.

“Although her actions didn’t display that she was a good role model, she’s always there and supports my classmates, my peers,” Castillo said.

None of the students CBS11 talked to Thursday said they wanted Modi to lose her job, but for now the teacher’s fate isn’t clear.

CBS11 reached out to Modi, but she did not return calls and no one answered the door at her home.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)