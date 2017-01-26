Fort Worth Fire Department Considered One Of Best In Nation

January 26, 2017 6:51 PM By Steve Pickett
Filed Under: Fort Worth Fire Department, Insurance Services Offices, ISO

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – The Fort Worth Fire Department received national recognition this week.

The department holds a top rating for Best Fire Protection from an insurance risk assessment group.

Fort Worth Fire received the Class 1 rating from Insurance Services Offices.

ISO evaluates public protection entities, including 40,000 municipal operations. Fort Worth and Houston are the only major cities receiving the top rating.

“It’s an indication that we’re able to deliver world class fire protection to our community and we want to say ‘thank you’,” Fort Worth Fire Lt. Kyle Falkner said Thursday.

The 9.2 rating is the highest achieved for Fort Worth Fire. The rating gauges the department’s staffing, response and apparatus.

ISO provides the information to various insurance underwriting groups.

Lt. Falkner said the Class 1 designation provides the opportunity for Fort Worth homeowners and business operators to see insurance premium rates decline.

“The expectation is they will see a lower insurance cost, not only for homeowners, but the business community,” Falkner said.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Steve Pickett
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia