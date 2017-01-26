Fort Worth Fire Department Considered One Of Best In Nation

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – The Fort Worth Fire Department received national recognition this week.

The department holds a top rating for Best Fire Protection from an insurance risk assessment group.

Fort Worth Fire received the Class 1 rating from Insurance Services Offices.

ISO evaluates public protection entities, including 40,000 municipal operations. Fort Worth and Houston are the only major cities receiving the top rating.

“It’s an indication that we’re able to deliver world class fire protection to our community and we want to say ‘thank you’,” Fort Worth Fire Lt. Kyle Falkner said Thursday.

The 9.2 rating is the highest achieved for Fort Worth Fire. The rating gauges the department’s staffing, response and apparatus.

ISO provides the information to various insurance underwriting groups.

Lt. Falkner said the Class 1 designation provides the opportunity for Fort Worth homeowners and business operators to see insurance premium rates decline.

“The expectation is they will see a lower insurance cost, not only for homeowners, but the business community,” Falkner said.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)