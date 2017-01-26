Frustrated NTTA Customer Pays Bill With More Than 17,000 Pennies

January 26, 2017 10:09 PM By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: ntta, NTTA bill, Toll, tollway

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Shocked by a large toll bill, a North Texas man said he got back at the North Texas Tollway Authority through how he paid off his bill.

Kenneth Fisher said the NTTA sent him a bill for $174.74 with charges spanning back to 2015.

“There’s a glitch somewhere and obviously we fell in that glitch,” said Fisher.

NTTA bill (Jeff Paul - CBS11)

NTTA bill (Jeff Paul – CBS11)

Before he paid, Fisher wanted to know why it took 13 months, but said he was not given a straight answer when he called and emailed NTTA.

“I wondering if it happened to me, how many other people has it happened to,” questioned Fisher.

Frustrated, Fisher decided he’d use something many people wouldn’t bother to pick up off the ground, to pay off his charges.

“It’s American currency and American currency is accepted anywhere you decide to buy something,” said Fisher.

He spent four hours and went to three different banks to gather up 17,474 pennies. Fisher said he does not feel bad about making anyone have to count all those pennies either.

“Not at all. Not at all,” said Fisher. “In fact when everything is said and done, I intend to enjoy me a beer.”

Fisher lugged his 90 pounds worth of one-cent pieces into the Plano NTTA office where, without counting, a manager accepted his payment of pennies in full.

“I think it was a success, I proved my point,” said Fisher.

The NTTA sent an email explaining that Fisher’s invoices were constantly returned and marked “incorrect address” despite it being correct.

A spokesperson said the NTTA does not know why, but said Fisher should have contacted them when he never received a bill.

Fisher said while he is not happy about spending the money, he is happy how he paid up.

“It’s a slap in their face for them not manning up, being responsible for their actions,” said Fisher.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Jeff Paul
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia