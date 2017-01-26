Frustrated NTTA Customer Pays Bill With More Than 17,000 Pennies

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Shocked by a large toll bill, a North Texas man said he got back at the North Texas Tollway Authority through how he paid off his bill.

Kenneth Fisher said the NTTA sent him a bill for $174.74 with charges spanning back to 2015.

“There’s a glitch somewhere and obviously we fell in that glitch,” said Fisher.

Before he paid, Fisher wanted to know why it took 13 months, but said he was not given a straight answer when he called and emailed NTTA.

“I wondering if it happened to me, how many other people has it happened to,” questioned Fisher.

Frustrated, Fisher decided he’d use something many people wouldn’t bother to pick up off the ground, to pay off his charges.

“It’s American currency and American currency is accepted anywhere you decide to buy something,” said Fisher.

He spent four hours and went to three different banks to gather up 17,474 pennies. Fisher said he does not feel bad about making anyone have to count all those pennies either.

“Not at all. Not at all,” said Fisher. “In fact when everything is said and done, I intend to enjoy me a beer.”

Fisher lugged his 90 pounds worth of one-cent pieces into the Plano NTTA office where, without counting, a manager accepted his payment of pennies in full.

“I think it was a success, I proved my point,” said Fisher.

The NTTA sent an email explaining that Fisher’s invoices were constantly returned and marked “incorrect address” despite it being correct.

A spokesperson said the NTTA does not know why, but said Fisher should have contacted them when he never received a bill.

Fisher said while he is not happy about spending the money, he is happy how he paid up.

“It’s a slap in their face for them not manning up, being responsible for their actions,” said Fisher.

