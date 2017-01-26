CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

No. 12 Texas Women Win 13th Straight, Top TCU 77-69

January 26, 2017 5:15 AM
Filed Under: Ariel Atkins, Big 12, College, Joyner Holmes, NCAA, TCU, Texas, Women's Basketball

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (AP) – Ariel Atkins scored 17 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 1:02 left, Joyner Holmes had a double-double and No. 12 Texas held off Texas Christian 77-69 on Wednesday night for its 13th-straight win.

Holmes had 15 points and 14 rebounds, the third-straight double-double for the freshman. Brooke McCarty and Lashann Higgs had 14 points apiece for the Longhorns (15-4, 9-0 Big 12).

McCarty had two 3-pointers and 10 points and Higgs scored six straight points in the first quarter when Texas took a 24-18 lead. The Horned Frogs closed to 37-34 at the half and trailed 56-51 entering the fourth quarter.

A 3-pointer by Amber Ramirez pulled TCU with 60-58 with 7:47 to play and was within four at the 3:02 mark but couldn’t come up with a key basket. Atkins’ 3 made it 75-67 and then Kelsey Lang blocked her fifth shot. The Frogs made just two of their last nine shots and finished at 33 percent for the game. However, they went 14 of 14 from the line in the second half, finishing 21 of 25 to outscore Texas by 16.

Ramirez led TCU (10-10, 2-7) with 15 points and Amy Okonkwo had 13.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia