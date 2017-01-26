Prince Lifts Baylor Women Over Kansas State 91-49

January 26, 2017 4:40 AM
Basketball, Baylor Lady Bears, Kansas State Wildcats

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Alexis Prince got Baylor going and the No. 2 Lady Bears never looked back.

Prince scored a career-high 25 points to help Baylor rout 25th-ranked Kansas State 91-49 on Wednesday night.

“I got off to a good start,” Prince said. “I hit my first couple of shots and then from there I just kept hitting.”

Prince had 17 of her points in the first half, outscoring the Wildcats by three in the opening 20 minutes.

Baylor (20-1, 9-0 Big 12) led 7-5 before scoring the next 21 straight points to blow the game open early in the first quarter. Prince got the run started with a 3-pointer and Lauren Cox capped it.

“The last time they played us, they just pounded us on the glass.” Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie said. “We tried to make them make jumpers early so we could be in better position to rebound. (Alexis) Prince was obviously hot early, our offensive attack was not good.

“We felt like we could’ve been in a 5-6 point game but we couldn’t score and they shot what_66 percent in the first quarter. They cooled off in the second quarter but we just never_I didn’t like the way we competed tonight.”

By the end of the opening half, the Lady Bears led 44-14 as the Wildcats made just five baskets in the first 20 minutes.

Karyla Middlebrook led Kansas State (15-6, 5-4) with 17 points on the night, with 11 of those coming in the 3rd quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The victory against Kansas State marks the 16th straight season Baylor has won 20 or more games under head coach Kim Mulkey.

Kansas State: The loss by Kansas State pushes the Wildcats record to 5-3 as a ranked team in 2016-17.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Baylor complied a season high 15 steals against Kansas State on Wednesday night.

UP NEXT

Baylor hosts No. 20 Oklahoma on Sunday.

Kansas State hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday.

