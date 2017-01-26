Southwest Beats Wall Street’s 4Q Forecasts

January 26, 2017 5:53 AM
Filed Under: Business, Dallas, Southwest Airlines, Texas, travel, Wall Street

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (AP) – Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $522 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 74 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $5.08 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.03 billion.

Southwest shares have dropped nearly 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased nearly 3 percent. The stock has risen 29 percent in the last 12 months.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia