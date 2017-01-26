CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

‘Spirit Night’ Planned To Raise Money for Rowlett Tornado Victims

January 26, 2017 5:28 AM By Kristin Weisell
ROWLETT (1080 KRLD) – If you’re still working out dinner plans Thursday, eating out at a number of Rowlett restaurants will also help those still struggling from the December 2015 tornadoes.

The nonprofit group Rowlett Strong is hosting its first ‘Spirit Night,’ with a percentage of the proceeds from each restaurant going toward the city’s tornado relief fund.

“It’s become depleted,” says the group’s president Steve Walker.

Some Rowlett residents are still struggling to get back into their own homes, or remain locked in battles with their insurance companies.

“A lot of people were taken advantage of by contractors,” Walker says “People are broke by the time they manage to move back home. There’s a wide variety of issues still going on. It’s not over yet.”

While this is referred to as ‘Spirit Night,’ Walker says you can go at any time of the day today to the participating restaurants, and they’ll still donate the proceeds.

“We want to raise enough to replenish the relief fund,” he says. “Then anyone that’s still in need can apply for aid.”

The participating Rowlett area restaurants are:

Chik-Fil-A

Dalrock Diner

Dickeys BBQ

El Centro Mexican Restaurant

Jimmy Johns

McAlisters Deli

McDonalds

Mr Jims Pizza

Nick’s Sports Grill

Pancho and Lefty’s

Split’s Grill

