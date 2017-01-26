Store Employees Want More Security After Robberies

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Dallas Police officers have responded to three robbery calls at a Dallas Family Dollar location in less than two months.

Cashier Renee Cumbie, who works at the 9636 Brierwood Lane location, said last week she and other workers became a target.

“I’m down on the ground, locking the roll gate, when I stood up and turned around, there are two guys with guns on us, demanding the deposit,” Cumbie said.

Store security video showed the face-to-face encounter between Family Dollar employees closing for the night, and two masked robbers with guns. The incident happened just outside the store on January 18.

When the men couldn’t get their hands on any cash from the store, they reached for Cumbie’s purse, and another employee’s wallet.

“He pushed me just then, he opens the door, grabs my purse,” Cumbie recalled, admitting she tried in vain to hold on to her belongings.

“When you have a gun in your face you give them what they want,” said Cumbie.

The latest robbery happened January 25. Cumbie wasn’t working at the time but saw the security video.

“[The robber] had an assault rifle. A customer pulled up at the door, he pulled the assault rifle on our customer. The customer backs out. It’s not just us, It’s the wellbeing of our customers, as well,” she explained.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Family Dollar insisted the safety and security of customers and associates is its first priority.

“We have policies and rigorous training in place for store safety and security incidents, and we often enhance our on-premise security and surveillance systems, and our employee training, to reduce the incidence of robberies,” said Randy Guiler.

“We want to go to work, we want to do our job, but we are scared to go to the store and be left [alone]. We feel the solution is [having] an armed security guard,” said Cumbie.

A day after the latest robbery, Cumbie said she was informed the location is getting a security guard for two weeks. She feels it is not enough.

“As soon as the guard is gone they’re going to come back and rob us again,” she said.

Family Dollar would not confirm plans to hire a guard. A spokesperson would not go into any specifics about this location.

“Family Dollar continually evaluates the needs of each of our stores and makes the determination to place guards and other increased security measures in stores on a case-by-case basis,” Guiler’s statement said.

