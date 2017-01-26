Tasha’s KRLD To Do List January 26-29, 2017

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo continues this weekend and runs through February 4th.

Check out A Night at the Oscars: Films, Wine & Winners at the Dallas Arboretum tonight. This discussion will celebrate the Oscar nominations and pair each film with the perfect wine.

Save some money with $5 Admission to the Dallas Arboretum now through February 24. If you are looking for a way to get active in the New Year…there is not a more beautiful place to walk than along the one-mile fitness trail at the Dallas Arboretum. Those coming out during January can also enjoy an elegant, three-course Friendship Tea, served every day for those 13 and older.

The Sixth Floor Museum and the George W. Bush Presidential Library are partnering for a Special Bill of Rights Exhibit. Amending America: The Bill of Rights on display at The Sixth Floor Museum will run now through March 16. This exhibit explores the origins of the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution and how each protects U.S. citizens. The exhibit commemorates the 225th anniversary of the ratification of this landmark document.

Award-winning children’s illustrator E.B. Lewis kicks off this year’s Allen Reads at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 28, at the Allen Public Library. Free!

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra presents Ray Charles, Motown and Beyond this weekend. (1/27-29)

The Dallas Bridal Show is Saturday and Sunday at Dallas Market Hall. (1/28-29)

Jason Alexander of Seinfeld fame Sings Broadway with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at the Meyerson. (1/27-29)

Dave Mathews is playing the Verizon tonight. (1/26)

ZestFest is this weekend at the Irving Convention Center. (1/27-29) Anyone who appreciates the hotter things in life is invited to indulge in a fiery food experience that brings together the spiciest exhibitors and products from around the country for one sizzling weekend.

The Harlem Globetrotters are at the AAC Saturday and Sunday. (1/28-29)

Udo of Accept is playing Trees tonight with the “Farewell to ACCEPT” tour. (1/26)

The DFW Record Show is at the Hurst Conference Center Sunday. (1/29) They’ll have old and new vinyl, vintage audio and modern audio equipment. Just think of it as the biggest record store in town.

