Trump Calls For 20% Tax On Mexican Imports To Pay For Wall

WASHINGTON (AP) – White House spokesman Sean Spicer says President Trump is calling for a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico to pay for southern border wall.

“When you look at the plan that’s taking shape now, using comprehensive tax reform as a means to tax imports from countries that we have a trade deficit from, like Mexico,” Spicer told the traveling press pool. “If you tax that $50 billion at 20 percent of imports – which is, by the way, a practice that 160 other countries do – right now our country’s policy is to tax exports and let imports flow freely in, which is ridiculous. By doing it that we can do $10 billion a year and easily pay for the wall just through that mechanism alone. That’s really going to provide the funding.”

Spicer did not give any details about how the tax would work but he described it as the start of a process that would be part of an overall tax reform. Spicer then went on to say it was a decision that President Trump made.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said earlier today that Trump’s border wall will cost $12 billion to $15 billion — and Ryan said that Congress will pay for it by this fall.

The Wisconsin Republican made his comments to reporters in Philadelphia, where GOP lawmakers are holding their annual strategy retreat.

Ryan was pressed on whether the wall’s price tag would be added to the deficit — or whether Congress would find some ways to offset the cost. But he wouldn’t commit.

The point, Ryan says, is that Congress will pay for “the construction of a physical barrier on the border.”

A short time later, Border Patrol agents were told that Border Patrol chief Mark Morgan is no longer on the job. It’s not immediately clear whether Morgan resigned or was asked to leave.

Trump is set to speak to the lawmakers later Thursday — a day after signing an executive order calling for the wall.

