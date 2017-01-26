Trump’s Immigration Actions Mark Sharp Shift In US Policy

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is taking action that marks a sharp shift from Washington’s elusive efforts to forge comprehensive immigration legislation.

The centerpiece of the measures Trump has signed is an order to jumpstart construction of his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

He’s also ordering cuts in federal grants for immigrant-protecting “sanctuary cities” and planning to boost the number of border patrol agents and immigration officers.

More is expected to come later this week as Trump seeks to pause the flow of all refugees to the U.S. and indefinitely bar those fleeing war-torn Syria.

A draft executive order obtained by The Associated Press indicates Trump will suspend issuing visas for at least 30 days to people from several predominantly Muslim countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

