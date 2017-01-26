TXA 21 Programming Alert: Remembering Mary Tyler Moore

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – This Sunday, January 29, 2017, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, TXA 21 (along with our sub-digital channel MeTV on TXA 21.2) will air a six-episode tribute to the late Mary Tyler Moore. Below is the schedule along with its original air date (OAD):

1:00 PM: “Love IS All Around” (OAD: 9/19/70): The pilot where Mary Richards interviews with WJM News Director Lou Grant and becomes the only female writer in the newsroom. This episode has Lou Grant saying, “You’ve got spunk! I hate spunk!” 1:30 PM: “Put On A Happy Face” (OAD: 2/24/73): Mary is nominated for the prestigious Teddy Awards for excellence in journalism and what goes wrong… GOES WRONG! 2:00 PM: “The Dinner Party” (OAD: 11/17/73): A failed Mary Richards dinner party for six people (including a Congresswoman played by Irene Tedrow) with only six chairs and six portions of Veal Prince Olaf… but Lou Grant comes hungry! Henry Winkler is in this episode too. 2:30 PM: “Chuckles Bites The Dust” (OAD: 10/25/75): WJM’s children show host Chuckles the Clown dies suddenly and at his funeral there are more laughs than tears! 3:00 PM: “Lou Dates Mary” (OAD: 3/12/77): Mary and Lou go out on a date to see if any sparks fly in a personal relationship… and get their answer quickly! 3:30 PM: “The Last Show” (OAD: 3/19/77): WJM is acquired by a new owner and gets a new General Manager… who decides to fire everyone in the newsroom… except Ted Baxter! A very bittersweet end to the series.

All in all, The Mary Tyler Moore Show ran from 1970 until 1977, Saturdays on CBS with 168 episodes. Co-stars were Edward Asner, Ted Knight, Gavin MacLeod, Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman, Lisa Gerrtison, John Amos, Georgia Engel, Betty White and Joyce Builfant. Two shows, Rhoda and Phyllis, became successful spinoffs from this series, which also aired on CBS. Produced by MTM Productions (Mary Tyler Moore and her second husband Grant Tinker). During its tenure it earned 29 Emmy Awards and 3 Golden Globe Awards. The show also ran in local syndication once it completed its network airings, of which KTVT had the local rights in the DFW area until 1987.

Hope you will tune it Sunday from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM! Enjoy!