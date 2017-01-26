CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

West Virginia Women Topple Texas Tech 89-79

January 26, 2017 4:23 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, Texas Tech Lady Raiders, West Virginia Mountaineers

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Teana Muldrow scored 22 points, Lanay Montgomery added 21 and both had nine rebounds to lead No. 22 West Virginia to an 89-79 win over Texas Tech on Wednesday night.

Chania Ray added 12 points and Tynice Martin 11 for the Mountaineers (16-5, 4-5 Big 12). Muldrow had seven assists and Montgomery three blocks, giving her 73 for the season and 273 for her career.

West Virginia raced to a 16-2 lead, led by 22 in the second quarter and 43-24 at the half. The Lady Raiders stormed back with five of their season-high 13 3-pointers in the third quarter and got within five before entering the fourth quarter down 62-55.

Texas Tech (11-8, 3-5), which went 1-4 in five-straight games against ranked teams, made 10 of 16 shots in the fourth quarter but the Mountaineers held on by hitting 13 of 15 free throws.

Ivonne Cook Taylor had 19 points for Texas Tech and Recee Caldwell 16.

West Virginia shot 53 percent against a team that held opponents to 37 percent while the Lady Raiders shot 48 percent, 14 percent better than the Mountaineers’ defensive average.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia