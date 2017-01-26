Working Out At The Lone Star Circus School

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

Ladies and gentleman, children of all ages, welcome to the newest and coolest way to work out! Lone Star Circus School in Addison brings the art of circus and the fun of working out together.

“This is so much fun because you’re using you body, and it’s not that repetition of one, two, three, four, five in the gym” said student Kristen King.

They have a full gym with circus silks like you’d see at Cirque Du Soleil, trapeze, straps and even a tight rope.

“All these apparatus are full body. You’re working your core, you’re working your upper body, your lower body explained Lone Star Circus School Instructor Joseph Gibby.

Students come in to work out at all different levels of fitness, you don’t have to be in circus performer shape to start.

“You can be any weight and any age. I was over the age of fifty when I took my first class” noted student Rose Keagy.

JD Ryan is flying with the greatest of ease at the Lone Star Circus School in Addison…Around Town!

Take a video tour of The Lone Star Circus School with JD Ryan:

