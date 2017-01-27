American Airlines Meets Q4 Profit Forecasts

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (AP) – American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $289 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The world’s largest airline posted revenue of $9.79 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.77 billion.

American Airlines shares have risen 6 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 25 percent in the last 12 months.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)