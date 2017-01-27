Dallas Detectives Arrest Juvenile In Connection To Target Assault

By Annie Potasznik | CBS11 News January 27, 2017 10:25 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives took a juvenile into custody in connection to a vicious attack that left a local 33-year-old actor and director fighting for his life.

Firehouse Theatre artistic director Derek Whitener struggles to recover at Baylor Hospital. (Courtesy of FirehouseTheatre)

The victim, Derek Whitener arrived last Saturday night at a Target store in the 2400 block of Haskell Avenue, just off U.S. Highway 75 when it happened.

Whitener had stopped by the store after a late night performance and was approached by two men near the entrance of the store. The encounter was so disturbing that Whitener reported the incident and the people he thought were suspicious to Target personnel.

An off-duty Dallas police officer and a store security guard approached the pair but one of the men walked away. The other man talked with authorities and was asked to leave the premises.

Despite instructions from police, when Whitener walked out of the store the same men approached him. The pair made threats to Whitener and then beat him with a thick, wooden dowel.

He suffered a fracture skull and is still recovering in the hospital.

Described at “creative and passionate” on a Go Fund Me page set up to help with medical bills, Whitener faces at least six to eight weeks for a full recovery.

Detectives are still actively looking for the second suspect pictured above wearing the red/blue jeans. He is described as a B/M/18-20, 5’9”, 150 pounds.

If anyone has information on the second suspect, please call Detective Hubner in the Assaults Unit at 214-671-3639 or Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000.00 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for this offense.

