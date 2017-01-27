Dallas Public Library Selling Thousands Of Books This Weekend

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a new life for old books, DVDs, CDs and more.

The group, Friends of the Dallas Public Library, is offering the public a piece of the library. Thirty-thousand items will be for sale at the Central Library on Young Street at prices ranging from $.50 to $3. It’s the largest sale of Dallas Public Library items in decades.

“I think someone’s going to find something they’ve been wanting to read for a long time, maybe something they can’t usually afford, or they’re going to find a book that they had a long time ago when they were a kid, or a favorite they can pass on to someone else,” says Peter Coyl, Senior Librarian at the Dallas Public Library.

Books withdrawn from circulation to make room for new ones are up for grabs.

“We’ve got some really special old copies of things, some first editions,” says Park.

The surplus items used to sell at the library’s used bookstore, BookEnds, but it was displaced last summer by the City’s Office of Vital Statistics. The Friends of the Dallas Public Library had great success with a vinyl sale in 2015 and hope for the same this weekend.

“Hopefully this is a great way for us to recycle and repurpose these books into new homes and new hands, and it’s a great way for us to raise money to support the programs of the Dallas Public Library,” says Park.

This will be the beginning of a bi-annual tradition, she says. They plan to hold book sales every January and August.

The book sale runs Friday, January 27th from 6:30 to 8 p.m. (members only), Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

“I have to say, it’s really great for all of these books to have a new life in someone else’s home,” says Kate Park, Executive Director of Friends of the Dallas Public Library.