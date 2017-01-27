CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Dallas Public Library Selling Thousands Of Books This Weekend

By Brooke Rogers | CBS11 News January 27, 2017 4:08 PM
Filed Under: Annie Potasznik, Books, Dallas Public Library, Education, Friends of the Dallas Public Library, Kate Park, reading

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a new life for old books, DVDs, CDs and more.

The group, Friends of the Dallas Public Library, is offering the public a piece of the library. Thirty-thousand items will be for sale at the Central Library on Young Street at prices ranging from $.50 to $3. It’s the largest sale of Dallas Public Library items in decades.

“I think someone’s going to find something they’ve been wanting to read for a long time, maybe something they can’t usually afford, or they’re going to find a book that they had a long time ago when they were a kid, or a favorite they can pass on to someone else,” says Peter Coyl, Senior Librarian at the Dallas Public Library.

Books withdrawn from circulation to make room for new ones are up for grabs.

“We’ve got some really special old copies of things, some first editions,” says Park.

The surplus items used to sell at the library’s used bookstore, BookEnds, but it was displaced last summer by the City’s Office of Vital Statistics. The Friends of the Dallas Public Library had great success with a vinyl sale in 2015 and hope for the same this weekend.

“Hopefully this is a great way for us to recycle and repurpose these books into new homes and new hands, and it’s a great way for us to raise money to support the programs of the Dallas Public Library,” says Park.

This will be the beginning of a bi-annual tradition, she says. They plan to hold book sales every January and August.

The book sale runs Friday, January 27th from 6:30 to 8 p.m. (members only), Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

“I have to say, it’s really great for all of these books to have a new life in someone else’s home,” says Kate Park, Executive Director of Friends of the Dallas Public Library.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia