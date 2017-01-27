It’s Not Pigskin! How The NFL Gets Its Footballs

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound Central Expressway Closed After Deadly Crash In Plano | Check Traffic | Read More

It’s Not Pigskin! How The NFL Gets Its Footballs

January 27, 2017 6:31 AM
Filed Under: Football, NFL

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

ADA, Ohio (AP) – When the Patriots and Falcons meet in the Super Bowl on Feb. 5 in Houston, they will use approximately 120 footballs, including those selected for the kickers. All of them will have been produced by Wilson Sporting Goods at its plant in Ada, Ohio, using leather from the Horween Leather Co. in Chicago, just like every other Super Bowl dating back to the first on Jan. 15, 1967. Here is a look the balls at the center of the action:

  • The hides used by the Horween family are heavy native steer, not cowhides or — shudder to think of it — pigskins. Many hides come from ranches in Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska.
  • The Horween family also produces leather for other football manufacturers, such as Nike, Under Armour and adidas, but only the leather sent to Wilson will be turned into NFL game balls.
  • There are four panels on a game ball, and each of the 250 stitches holding them together is done by hand. And it’s not “laces” — one lace is threaded by hand through 16 holes.
  • Along with the embossing of the Super Bowl logo and team logos, there is also a watermark “W” on each football to prove its authenticity. The words “Commissioner,” ”Wilson” and “Made in the USA” also have been printed on every Super Bowl ball ever used.
  • Each team receives 108 footballs within 48 hours of the conference championship games, half to use in practice and half in the game. That gives equipment managers and players time to break them in.
  • Each ball is 71 centimeters long, 55 centimeters wide and weighs about 425 grams. And as every fan has come to learn over the past couple years, they are inflated to between 12.5 and 13.5 psi.
  • Official balls, called “The Duke” in honor of former New York Giants owner Wellington Mara, have been carried, thrown or returned for 32,341 yards in Super Bowl history. That’s the equivalent of about 18 miles. The balls have also been used to score 2,298 points.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia