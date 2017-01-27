Jurassic Quest Takes Over Fair Park In Dallas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If your children love dinosaurs, then you will not want to miss what is happening at Fair Park in Dallas this weekend. The prehistoric age is coming to life at Jurassic Quest, an interactive display that gets families up close with more than 80 life-size animatronic creatures.

This is nothing like Jurassic Park though. These reptiles are pretty tame. But the T-Rex, Triceratops and others all look real.

Jurassic Quest is entertainment and education. The dinosaurs are modeled after existing fossil discoveries. Kids of all ages can interact with baby dinos, dig for bones and even hop on some of the extinct creatures for a ride. The dinosaurs tower up to 75 feet long and 20 feet tall.

There are also face painting and dinosaur crafting opportunities for visitors.

Organizers stated that the display sends people back in time. “This is not something that people have usually ever experienced in their life,” said Alena Cardenez. “You’re kind of transformed into a prehistoric era, and it’s magical. They absolutely love it. Even the parents, it’s like they’re a kid again.”

Jurassic Quest is in town for two days only — from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets start at $20. Click here for more information.