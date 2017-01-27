Mesquite Teacher’s Aide Accused Of Lying About Cancer Charged With Theft

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – The former Mesquite Middle School aide who lied about having cancer and was caught now has a warrant for his arrest in Texas.

According to reports, 56-year old Kevin MaBone had told school administrators he needed a few days off for cancer surgery. In reality, Mabone was taking off to face federal court sentencing in West Virginia, for stealing from his last job, a program that helped the needy.

Now MaBone faces additional charged in Texas, because keeping the $11,356 and the donated car that the Wilkinson School staff raised for his alleged cancer treatment was a crime.

And now Mesquite Police Lieutenant Brian Parrish says they have filed charges, one count of theft by deception.

MaBone is currently locked up in West Virginia. The judge delayed his sentencing once he heard of the rip-off here in Texas.

