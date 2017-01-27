Mesquite Teacher’s Aide Accused Of Lying About Cancer Charged With Theft

January 27, 2017 1:23 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Kevin MaBone, Mesquite, Texas, theft

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) –  The former Mesquite Middle School aide who lied about having cancer and was caught now has a warrant for his arrest in Texas.

According to reports, 56-year old Kevin MaBone had told school administrators he needed a few days off for cancer surgery. In reality, Mabone was taking off to face federal court sentencing in West Virginia, for stealing from his last job, a program that helped the needy.

Now MaBone faces additional charged in Texas, because keeping the $11,356 and the donated car that the Wilkinson School staff raised for his alleged cancer treatment was a crime.

READ MORE: Teacher’s Aide Accused Of Lying About Having Cancer

And now Mesquite Police Lieutenant Brian Parrish says they have filed charges, one count of theft by deception.

MaBone is currently locked up in West Virginia. The judge delayed his sentencing once he heard of the rip-off here in Texas.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia