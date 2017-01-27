CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
TRAFFIC ALERT: NB Central Expressway closed after a deadly crash in Plano.  | Latest Traffic | Story |

Michael Waltrip Says His 30th Daytona 500 Will Be His Last

January 27, 2017 5:36 AM
Filed Under: Daytona 500, Michael Waltrip, NASCAR, Racing

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Michael Waltrip says next month’s Daytona 500 will be his last NASCAR race.

Waltrip is a two-time Daytona 500 winner, and the Feb. 26 race will mark his 30th career start in “The Great American Race.”

The Toyota will be sponsored by Aaron’s and will be the No. 15 Thanks Mikey Toyota. Waltrip and Aaron’s have been partners for almost 20 years, and last year he signed a multi-year agreement to continue as a company spokesman.

The 53-year-old Waltrip retired from full-time racing after the 2009 season. He has continued running in restrictor-plate races since, including Daytona and the first Talladega race last year.

Aaron’s will soon air a video showing select moments from the past 17 years. The videos will be shared across Aaron’s social media channels leading up to Waltrip’s final Daytona 500.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia