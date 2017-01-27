Millennials Putting Off Marriage

January 27, 2017 6:33 PM By Ken Molestina
DALLAS (CBS11) – Organizers of the Dallas Bridal Show say they are expecting to see a decline in the number of younger couples getting married during the two-day event at Dallas Market Hall this weekend.

The millennial generation, those born between 1982 and 2004 seem to be putting off marriage until later in life according to Ruthie Styvers of the Dallas Bridal Show.

“We saw about five years ago a decline in the number of weddings and a decline in the size of the wedding,” said Styvers.

Census data shows the average age of first-time newlyweds is up across the country. For men it’s 29 years old.  For women it’s 27 years old.

Naomi Butler, the President and CEO of the show explained she believes the decline is largely due to financial restrictions millennials are facing.

Butler said an average wedding costs $29,000.

“Couples are getting through college. They have student loans, that kind of thing,” said said. “So if they are having to pay that off and hold off on a wedding because they may want to be paying for the wedding themselves, it kind of makes them wait a little bit longer.”

The show runs Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

