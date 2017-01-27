Nation’s Only Latina Gov Not Criticizing Trump’s Border Wall

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The nation’s only Latina governor is avoiding criticizing President Donald Trump on his executive action pushing a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

A spokesman for New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez said Friday the Republican governor “supports strengthening our border and giving the federal government a variety of tools” to protect residents.

Martinez spokesman Michael Lonergan says the governor endorses putting more agents along the border as called for by the executive action. But the governor’s office refused to comment on Trump’s push for the border wall.

Martinez told the Associated Press last year that building fences could impact the U.S. economy and relationship with trading partners in Mexico and farther south.

The Republican governor criticized Trump during the campaign for his comments on Mexican immigrants and women.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)