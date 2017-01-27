Police Chief Stands By Suspension Of Fort Worth Officer In Video

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter



FORT WORTH (AP) — Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald says he is standing by a 10-day suspension given to a white officer who was filmed wrestling a black mother and her daughter to the ground during a December incident.

Chief Fitzgerald said at a news conference Friday that leaked body cam footage and personnel records from previous disciplinary actions against officer William Martin would not affect the suspension.

Fitzgerald also says the leak was illegal and he plans to investigate it as a criminal act. He says the leak also did not influence charges against the mother and daughter being dropped Thursday.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price says she is asking the city and chief for “systematic change” at the department, but did not specify what changes she wants to see.

