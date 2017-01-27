Police Looking For Suspect In Rowlett Cash Store Robbery

CBS NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump & British PM Theresa May press conference

January 27, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Cash Store, robbery, Rowlett, rowlett police department

ROWLETT (CBSDFW) – Rowlett Police say they are looking for the person that robbed a Cash Store in Rowlett on Tuesday.

Authorities say an African American male robbed the store at 5401 Kenwood Drive at around 6:55 p.m.

The suspect was wearing camouflage pants, a light gray or white short sleeve shirt over a long sleeve shirt, gloves and a ski mask.

Police say the suspect showed the employee a small handgun and instructed her to empty the cash drawer into a plastic bag.

According to a statement released by police, the suspect apologized during the robbery and said that he needed the money to travel to another state.

If you have any information about the case you can contact the Rowlett Police Department at 972-412-6200.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

