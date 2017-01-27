Rowlett Tornado Victims Still Dealing With Insurance Issues, Fighting City

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Brad Carpenter has spent a year arguing with insurance over tornado damage to his Rowlett home. Now he’s fighting with the city over it, too.

Carpenter this week received a code enforcement citation for a “substandard structure” because he hasn’t repaired his roof. He hasn’t fixed any of the damage.

“Basically, all we’ve had done since it’s happened is had our fence put up,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter says, until the appraisal process is complete, he can’t begin work on the home. “There’s nothing I can do. My hands are pretty much tied,” he said.

Carpenter says he tried explaining that to a code enforcement officer after receiving a warning in the mail in December.

“That’s when I called and told him we were in appraisal. He gave us a two week extension, which.. that’s not going to do anything,” said Carpenter.

The city has a different story.

“The homeowner did ask for a two week extension. That was granted,” said Detective Cruz Hernandez, who serves as a spokesperson for code enforcement. Det. Hernandez claims the city did not know Carpenter was having issues with his insurance.

When the roof still wasn’t fixed by the middle of this month, it cited him.

“I believe the citizens of Rowlett expect us to enforce code violations,” said Det. Hernandez.

Hernandez says, some the city has received complaints some tornado victims aren’t rebuilding quickly enough. He says, the department does try to be lenient with victims, who cooperate with the department.

Carpenter said, victims who didn’t have problems with their insurance claims have been able to recover much quicker.

“I think everybody’s situation is different,” he said.

He’ll now have to plead his case in municipal court.

